Arsalan Faisal, wife blessed with a baby boy

Actor Arsalan Faisal and his wife Dr Nisha Talat have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Congratulations are in order for Arsalan Faisal, the youngest son of veteran actor Saba Faisal, and his wife, Nisha, as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple has welcomed a baby boy, announced the proud grandmother via an Instagram post on Monday.

Taking to her official handle on the social site, the ‘Habs’ actor shared glimpses of the recently-held baby shower event of then-parents-to-be to confirm the good news. “Faisal and I have been blessed to welcome our third grandson today,” she wrote in Urdu and requested her followers to remember parents Arsalan and Nisha, and their newborn son Muhammad Huzaifa Arsalan, in their prayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the family on the joyous occasion and extended their heartfelt wishes via the comments section of the post.