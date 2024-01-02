WATCH: Saba Faisal’s interaction with daughter-in-law captured in viral video

The sweet interaction between veteran actor Saba Faisal and her daughter-in-law Nisha Talat was captured in a video going viral on social media sites.

Actor Arsalan Faisal and his now-wife Dr Nisha Talat exchanged vows in a star-studded shendi ceremony earlier this week with close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

The Karachi event was followed by an equally glitzy Valima reception in Lahore over the weekend.

The widely-circulated visuals across the internet see the newlyweds twin in grey, where Nisha looked radiant in a silver grey ensemble by ace couturier HSY, while the ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’ actor looked dapper in a matching suit.

Another video from the event, going viral on social media platforms, captured the ‘Habs’ actor and a doting mother-in-law gushing over his younger daughter-in-law, as she called her ‘farishta (angel)’ of her house.

In a separate clip shared by the official videography team of the wedding events, Arsalan Faisal is also seen serenading the audience with a Bollywood song ‘Hawayein’, dedicated to his beautiful wife.

Notably, Arsalan is the youngest of the three children of Saba and her husband Faisal Saeed. Their elder son and daughter, actors Salman and Sadia Faisal are already married.

