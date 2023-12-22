Saba Faisal dances with son Arsalan on his pre-wedding event – Watch

The wedding festivities for actor Arsalan Faisal, the youngest son of TV veteran Saba Faisal, have begun.

The pre-wedding events of Arsalan Faisal started earlier this week with an intimate ubtan and dholki ceremony. In the several clips from the celebration doing rounds on social media, his mother and veteran actor Saba Faisal is seen shaking a leg with the groom-to-be.

Dressed in an exquisite black outfit for the at-home affair, the ‘Habs’ actor was also spotted dancing with her elder son, Salman, on the Bollywood song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’, while the family also posed for several portraits during the event.

The visuals from the private celebrations are now viral across social media platforms and drew mixed reactions from social users. While several fans sent good wishes for the ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’ actor for this new phase of life, others expressed their displeasure on the dance clips of the veteran.

Notably, Saba Faisal and her husband Faisal Saeed are parents to three children. Their elder son and daughter, actors Salman and Sadia Faisal are already married, while Arsalan is getting married to Dr. Nisha Talat soon.

Arsalan Faisal is best known for his work in serials including ‘Shehnai’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Hassad’, ‘Baydardi’, ‘Aangan’ and ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan’.

