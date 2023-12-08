‘Marry a man aged 40-50 years if…’: Saba Faisal

Veteran TV actor Saba Faisal shared a strange piece of advice for young girls looking to get married to a financially stable person.

During a recent morning show appearance with fellow actors Farah Nadeem and Parveen Akbar on a private news channel, Saba Faisal spilt some marriage advice for young girls, focusing merely on financial security while choosing a life partner.

She said, “These days girls want men to have a house for them and wealth, but they don’t realise that when you marry a young guy, he’ll be in his struggling period, and will take time to provide for you.”

“If you want a financially stable life, consider marrying a man aged 40 to 50 years, who is already settled in his career,” advised the ‘Habs’ actor.

Showing agreement with her stance, her fellow actor blamed impatience in girls these days for having unrealistic expectations from their life partners.

For the unversed, Saba Faisal is married to her maternal cousin Faisal Saeed and they share three children, actors Salman, Arsalan and Sadia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serials, ‘Sar-e-Rah‘ and ‘Samjhota‘ earlier this year.

