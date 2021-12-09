Arsalan Mehsud killing: ex-SHO Azam Gopang terminated from service

KARACHI: Sindh police on Thursday suspended former SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang over mishandling the murder case of a teenager Arsalan Mehsud in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

While making the announcement and giving reasons for his termination from service, DIG West Nasir Aftab said that Azam Gopang failed to control the law and order situation within the limits of Orangi area.

Sharing details on the day when Arsalan Mehsud was murdered and police initially claimed it to be a foiled mugging bid, the DIG West said that he was approached multiple times after the incident and he deliberately switched his phone off.

“His overall attitude was against the discipline in the police ranks and therefore he was terminated from the service,” he said.

Earlier today, the cop after escaping prison resurfaced in Sukkur and acquired a pre-arrest bail.

It emerged that the SHO has acquired a pre-arrest bail from a local court in Sukkur after police launched a search operation to arrest him, following orders from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar.

SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang, who was suspended and arrested in the killing of teenager Arsalan Mehsud in a ‘fake’ encounter, has reportedly fled from jail.

Arsalan Mehsud case

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Read More: SHO ARRESTED IN ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING CASE ‘FLEES’ The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!