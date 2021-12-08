SHO arrested in Arsalan Mehsud killing case ‘flees’

KARACHI: SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang, who was suspended and arrested in the killing of teenager Arsalan Mehsud in a ‘fake’ encounter, has reportedly fled from jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

DIG district West had suspended and arrested SHO Azam Gopang in the Arsalan Mehsud killing case. The DIG also released his photo behind bars.

But, it looks that his arrest was a drama made by Sindh police just to calm down the protesting victim’s family members. DIG West, Karachi had also shared a photo of Gopang’s arrest with PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and district west president.

کراچی میں قتل ہونے والے نوجوان ارسلان محسود کے والد پی ٹی آئی رہنماء لیاقت محسود سے تعزیت کرنے پہنچے، سندھ میں پولیس خود ٹارگٹ کلرز کا کام سرانجام دے رہی ہے پولیس کا جب دل چاہے شہریوں کو گولیاں مار کر ہلاک کردو. pic.twitter.com/QuvMQI2QWo — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) December 8, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan had announced the arrest of SHO Gopang and requested the victim’s family to postpone their plan sit-in outside CM House.

عباسی شہید اسپتال میں جب ارسلان کی لاش موجود تھی تو ورثا نے سی ایم ہاؤس لاش لیکر احتجاج کا فیصلہ کیا اس وقت ڈی آئی جی ناصر آفتاب پٹھان نے ہمارے ضلع صدر اسد امان کو ایس ایچ او اعظم گوپانگ کی تصویر بھیجی اور بتایا کہ ایس ایچ او گرفتار ہوچکا ہے آج پتہ چلا ایس ایچ او گرفتار نہیں ہوا pic.twitter.com/6wUwWSzQMs — Haleem Adil Sheikh Updates (@HASPS99) December 8, 2021

“We canceled our planned sit-in on assurance of DIG West after he had announced the arrest of SHO and also shared his [Gopang’s] photo behind the jail,” Haleem Adil said, adding that the party will take this matter to upper level.

Arsalan Mehsud case

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Taking action, the SSP had suspended SHO Orangi Azam Gopang from the post. DIG Aftab added that they had also detained Police Constable Tauheed, who had fired shots in the alleged shootout. The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

