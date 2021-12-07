Karachi: Case registered into ‘fake’ police encounter

KARACHI: A case has been registered against policemen involved in killing a youth in a ‘fake’ encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FIR has been registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association.

Meanwhile, the body of Arslan is kept at Edhi Morgue, the family has yet to decide about the funeral prayers and burial.

Taking action, the SSP has also suspended SHO Orangi Azam Gopang from the post in an alleged encounter case.

Read more: Karachi: Arrested robbers confess to looting over 25 TikTokers

In another incident reported on Monday, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area Monday.

As per details, the encounter with five robbers, riding on motorbikes, took place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Weste, Nasir Aftab said, the criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!