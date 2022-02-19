Okara university bans student over objectionable TikTok video

OKARA: The administration of Okara University has banned the entry of a student, Arsalan Ahmed, for harassing female students to film videos of TikTok, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Okara University administration took strict action against a student, Arsalan Ahmed after he was found involved in filming TikTok videos of female students being subjected to harassment by him and his friends.

A TikTok video has surfaced in which he was harassing a female student.

The vice-chancellor told the media that an inquiry committee has been constituted to probe into the incident. The VC said that Arsalan Ahmed violated the code of conduct of the varsity and a decision will be taken after the report of the disciplinary committee.

Earlier in the month, a girl had landed in trouble after filming a TikTok video in a police uniform that led to the registration of a case against her.

A girl namely Amber shared a video in a police uniform which went viral on social media. Okara police had registered a case against the girl and started conducting raids to arrest her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cops in Punjab have also been banned from posting on the short video-making app, TikTok.

The Punjab police department had barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours. The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs.

