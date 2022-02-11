TikTok girl lands in trouble after filming video in police uniform

A girl has landed in trouble after filming a TikTok video in a police uniform that led to the registration of a case against her.

A girl namely Amber shared a video in a police uniform which went viral on social media. Okara police registered a case against the girl and started conducting raids to arrest her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cops in Punjab have also been banned from posting on the short video-making app, TikTok.

The Punjab police department had barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours. The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs.

The police department had warned that if a video of any officer goes viral on a social media app, strict departmental action will be taken.

The letter stated that posting videos on social media app TikTok and going viral presents a negative image of the department.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had several times placed a ban on a popular social media app in the country.

Last year, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

