Nawabshah man hit by train while filming TikTok video

NAWABSHAH: A man was seriously injured after being hit by a train while he was filming a video for the popular video streaming platform TikTok in Nawabshah Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near VIP Colony when the man who was filming a video on the tracks was hit by a speeding train.

Also Read: ‘28.9 million obscene TikTok videos removed, 1.4mn accounts blocked’

On getting information, an ambulance reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He is stated to be in critical condition.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Shahzad Bhatti.

Also Read: Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

Last year in March, a teenager was hit and killed by a passenger train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt.

Asif was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” a police official had said.

Comments