Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

HYDERABAD: A teenage girl died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hyderabad’s Phuleli area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, 15-year-old girl Anam Solangi was using a pistol to record a TikTok video. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Anam’s stomach, which caused his death.

The tragic incident took place within the limits of Phuleli police station, said police.

Police have launched an investigation after shifting the body to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad for postmortem.

Read more: Teenager killed during TikTok stunt on train track

The incidence of deaths due to the adoption of new ways of making videos for social media through TikTok could not be reduced.

In one such incident that was reported this month, a security guard died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Lahore’s Sundar.

As per police, the tragic incident took place in the Sundar area of Punjab, where a security guard lost his life as a pistol accidentally went off from his colleague while filming the TikTok video.

Comments