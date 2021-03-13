LAHORE: A teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident happened on Saturday evening in the Shahdara colony of Lahore city.

Youth, Asif, was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” said police.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Read More: Youth dies while making TikTok video on railway track in Rawalpindi

In a similar type of incident that occurred on Jan. 22, a youth had lost his life after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in Rawalpindi.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directed internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in compliance with the PHC order.

Also Read: PTA blocks TikTok in Pakistan following PHC ruling

The PTA said in a statement: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App.”

Comments

comments