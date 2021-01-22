Youth dies while making TikTok video on railway track in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A youth lost his life after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Hamza, a resident of Noorani Mohalla, arrived at the railway track in Shah Khalid Colony to shoot a TikTok video. He attached his smartphone with his tripod and waiting for a train.

As soon as he saw a train, he pressed the camera’s button and started walking alongside the railway track. The engine of the train gave horn but the youth ignored it and kept walking alongside the track. Meanwhile, the train’s engine hit him, causing a severe and fatal head injury to him.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted him to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Read More: Security guard shoots himself while filming TikTok video

Last year on 30th of November, a security guard had accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video in Karachi.

According to police, the incident had taken place in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The security guard employed at a floor mill had been shooting a video with his friend to upload it on the popular short-video sharing app when he shot himself.

Comments

comments