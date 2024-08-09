Celebrity wishes pour in for Arshad Nadeem after winning Gold at Olympics

Showbiz celebrities joined the cheers for Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, pouring in congratulations after the athlete made the entire nation proud by bagging the first-ever individual Olympics gold medal in Paris.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

With the historic win on Thursday night, Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought as he clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final.

Moreover, Nadeem, who made a remarkable recovery with 92.97m, after failing to make a mark in his first attempt, set a new Olympic record with his monstrous throw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Following the incredible victory and a proud moment for the entire country, a number of A-list celebrities joined the celebrations for Arshad Nadeem on social media, extending their heartfelt congratulations to the Olympic gold medalist and a national hero.

Commending the athlete on his record-breaking attempt, female superstar Mahira Khan wrote on Instagram, “Uffff whaaaatta throw. Breaking recordssss! Yes sir! Hero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Singer-actor Asim Azhar also turned to his handle on the social site to celebrate the first individual gold medal of the country and penned, “History is made. New Olympic record.”

“Arshad Nadeem, you beauty. Hero of the nation. Mubarak ho,” added the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

With a series of pictures of Nadeem in his Insta post, film star Humayun Saeed captioned, “Congratulations #ArshadNadeem! It’s indeed your passion & hard work that’s made this possible. We are all so incredibly proud of you for not just bringing home gold but for breaking records. Maza aa gaya! Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

“An incredible triumph for Pakistan! Arshad Nadeem, you have made us immensely proud and ended our long-drawn wait. Phenomenal,” said ‘Tamasha’ host Adnan Siddiqui on the feat.

A-list actors Kubra than, Sajal Aly, Danish Taimoor, Yumna Zaidi and Mawra Hocane also congratulated the Olympic champion.

Also Read: ‘Will celebrate Independence Day with gold medal,’ says Arshad Nadeem on historic Olympic win