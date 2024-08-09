“Will celebrate Independence Day with gold medal,” Arshad Nadeem on historic Olympic win

Pakistan’s javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem expressed his joy over winning the gold medal at Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Paris, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw. Arshad extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.

Arshad’s mother, proud of her son’s accomplishment, stated that he has brought immense honour to the nation. She plans to greet him with flowers upon his return from the Paris Olympics, where he made history.

Meanwhile, people gathered in Arshad’s hometown in Mian Channu to rejoice in his victory.

The jubilant crowd thanked God for the national hero’s success and prayed for his continued achievements.