KP CM announces Rs5mln for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs5 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Addressing an event, CM Gandapur said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is promoting the sports activities in the province.

“There is a need to bring our youth closer to sports instead of drugs,” said the chief minister. The chief minister added that he will give prize money to the star athlete from his own pocket as he is the pride of Pakistan.

“We’ll invite Arshad Nadeem to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to impart the training of javelin throw to our youth,” the CM said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a reward of Rs150 million for the Olympian gold medalist.

Arshad Nadeem overjoyed with welcome by Karachiites

Addressing an event held at Sindh Governor House to mark 77th Indepedence Day of Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the crowd, saying that he is overjoyed to see such a massive turnout.

“I am very happy to see such a big crowd in Karachi. If I get the javelin now, I will break another record,” the Olympic gold medalist added.

The Olympic gold medalist and Kamran Tessori also wished the nation a happy Independence Day.