Arshad Nadeem qualifies for Javelin Final at Asian Athletics Championship 

Pakistan’s national hero Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the javelin throw final at the Asian Athletics Championship being held in Gumi, South Korea, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Arshad Nadeem delivered a remarkable throw of 86.34 meters on his very first attempt. The qualifying round witnessed Indian athlete Yash recording a 76.67-meter throw in his opening attempt.

The javelin throw final is scheduled to take place on May 31, where Arshad Nadeem is once again set to represent Pakistan with high hopes of clinching another title.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani Athlete Arshad Nadeem competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and stunned the world with a record-breaking javelin throw surpassing 90 meters, marking the sixth-longest throw globally.

Read more: Arshad Nadeem still awaits promised prizes

The achievement earned him the nation’s highest civilian honor, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and he was welcomed home with huge celebrations across Pakistan.

Following his remarkable achievement, the federal and provincial governments awarded the javelin thrower cash prizes, while private organizations announced additional rewards for the national hero.

In a recent interview, the Olympic gold medallist disclosed that while he received some of the promised prizes from government officials the rewards announced by the private organizations remain unfulfilled.