Arshad Nadeem still awaits promised prizes

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem, who engraved his name in Pakistan’s history by securing the country’s first-ever individual gold medal during the Paris Olympics 2024 in javelin throw, is still waiting for the prices announced for him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following his remarkable achievement, the federal and provincial governments awarded him cash prizes, while private organizations announced additional rewards for the national hero.

In a recent interview, Nadeem disclosed that while he received some of the promised prizes from government officials the rewards announced by the private organizations remain unfulfilled.

READ: KP CM announces Rs5mln for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

The athlete also addressed circulating rumors about his financial background, dismissing reports of his alleged poverty as false.

He clarified that, while he appreciates the nation’s support, he was not living in poverty.

This misrepresentation, he emphasized, detracts from the real struggles and achievements of athletes who work tirelessly to bring honor to their country.

READ: WAPDA announces Rs1mln for Arshad Nadeem, LESCO ‘considers’ promotion

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani Athlete competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and stunned the world with a record-breaking javelin throw surpassing 90 meters, marking the sixth-longest throw globally.

This achievement earned him the nation’s highest civilian honor, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and he was welcomed home with huge celebrations across Pakistan.

READ: Sindh governor announces gold set for Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s wife

PM Announces Sports Endowment Fund in Pakistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, also announced the launch of the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with an initial fund of Rs 1 billion.

The newly announced High-Performance Academy will focus on training and preparing young athletes for the 2028 Olympics, ensuring they have access to world-class facilities and coaching.

Additionally, the endowment fund will provide financial support for athletes, both during their careers and after retirement.