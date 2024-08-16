WAPDA announces Rs1mln for Arshad Nadeem, LESCO ‘considers’ promotion

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has announced Rs1mln for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres, pushing India’s Neeraj Chopra to second spot.

Arshad Nadeem is a permanent 18-grade employee of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO). The board of the power entity has forwarded the matter of Arshad Nadeem’s promotion to 19th grade to the committee.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem joined LESCO in 2011 as a sportsman in Grade 7 as an assistant linesman and progressed to Grade 18, based on his performance which is the highest grade in the company for a sportsman.

It may be noted that former test cricketers, Muhammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar, Zahid Khan are also permanent employees of the LESCO. Muhammad Yousaf, Hockey star, Sohail Abbas and Waseem Ahmed also remained part of LESCO sports.

After winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics in javelin throw, Arshad Nadeem is being widely praised across Pakistan, while he has received several rewards from Punjab, Sindh chief ministers, Sindh governor, Maulana Tariq Jameel and others, while several announcements of rewards were also made for him.