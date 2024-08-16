web analytics
Sindh governor announces gold set for Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s wife

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori Thursday announced a gold set for Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s wife. 

Speaking to ARY News program 11th Hour, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori stated that the visit of the national hero Arshad Nadeem to Karachi was a memorable moment. The way the people of Karachi welcomed him will be remembered in history.

Kamran Tessori announced a gold set for Olympic gold medalist’s wife, saying, “I will never forget the national hero’s visit to Karachi. The entire nation thanks him for bringing moments of joy.” He also expressed gratitude to Arshad Nadeem for donating 100 laptops to the IT University.

On the occasion, Arshad Nadeem’s wife said that she kept praying for her husband and was confident that Allah would answer her prayers. “When my husband was injured, I couldn’t sleep for three days and kept praying,” she added.

She said that she was sure her prayers would be answered and had told her husband that the gold medal was his.

Referring to a gift of buffalo by father-in-law, the Olympian in a candid conversation stated he asked his wife that his father-in-law should give him 5 acres of land instead.

