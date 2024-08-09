Ali Zafar announces reward for Arshad Nadeem after historic Gold win at Olympics

Eminent singer Ali Zafar has announced a reward of Rs.1 million for Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem after the athlete made the entire nation proud by bagging the first-ever individual Olympics gold medal in Paris.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought, as he clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday night, with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final.

With his monstrous throw in the second attempt, the gold medallist also set a new Olympic record.

To honour the Olympian on the historic win, singer-actor Ali Zafar announced that he will award Nadeem, with Rs.1 million through his foundation.

In an X post on Friday, the ‘Jhoom’ singer announced, “Arshad Nadeem breaks record with 92.97 and wins gold for Pakistan! I shall be honouring him with a one million reward through @AliZFoundation.”

“Let’s show our heroes the celebration they deserve. I urge @GovtofPakistan @CMShehbaz to welcome him like a hero and establish a sports academy in his name,” he urged. “If our athletes and sportsmen start getting the support they deserve we can win 10 golds a year,” concluded the singer.

Earlier, several A-list celebrities joined the celebrations for Arshad Nadeem on social media, extending their heartfelt congratulations to the Olympic gold medalist and a national hero.

