Arshad Sharif case: Bullet shells from crime scene handed over to Kenyan police

NAIROBI: An ARY News team-led by anchorperson Iqrarul Hasan has handed over bullet shells found from the crime scene where renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered to Kenyan authorities.

The ARY News investigation team is currently in Magadi, a town in Kenya, where senior journalist was shot dead on October 23.

The team led by Iqrarul Hassan found bullet shells from the crime scene which they handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority of Kenya (IPOA).

The bullet shells, found at crime scene, were made by the ordnance factory which manufactures weapons for the Kenyan army, it emerged.

ARY News anchor and Sar-e-Aam host Iqarul Hasan also examined the site where Arshad Sharif was murdered.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

