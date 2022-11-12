Arshad Sharif’s murder mystery deepens after new details

An ARY News team led by anchorperson Iqrarul Hasan found 3 bullet shells from the crime scene where renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ARY News investigation team has reached Magadi, where Arshad Sharif was murdered.

The team led by Iqrarul Hassan found bullet shells from the crime scene which they handed over to Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

ARY News anchor and Sar-e-Aam host Iqarul Hasan also examined the site where Arshad Sharif was murdered on October 23.

During the visit, the team gathered some facts which are completely different from the information given by the Kenyan police.

According to ARY News team, there are bullet marks on both sides of Arshad Sharif’s vehicle, which suggests that the bullets were fired from two sides and at close range.

The team revealed that neither the crime scene was protected nor sufficient evidence was collected from the site.

‘Kenya police involved in murder’

FIA top official also pointed out serious contradictions in statements of three Kenyan police officials during the questioning by Pakistani investigation team in murder of distinguished journalist Arshad Sharif.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt in a conversation with US media organization said that the investigation officials from Pakistan questioned three shooters of Kenyan police about the incident.

“There were serious contradictions in their statements to the extent of being illogical,” Mohsin Butt said.

“All three of them repeated the same stance already stated by the Kenyan police to the media,” DG FIA said.

“One of the four police officers involved in the shooting incident, was not produced before the Pakistan investigators,” FIA official said. “The official not produced before the Pakistani team was among those who had opened fire at Arshad Sharif,” he added.

“Kenyan police said that they opened fire when the car not stopped,” DG FIA said. “We believe that the Kenya police was involved in targeted killing of Arshad Sharif,” FIA boss said.

“We were not given access to the shooter, who had got his hand injured in the incident two weeks back,” FIA chief said. “Not being given access to the shooter is against the logic as this officer’s statement is important,” he said.

One of the top investigative journalists of Pakistan, Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on October 23. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

