Arshad Sharif case: FIA summons Tasneem Haider

ISLAMABAD: A two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has summoned Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of PML-N, on November 29, ARY News reported.

The FIA has asked to appear before FIA Headquarters on November 29 (Tuesday) along with evidence.

The development comes after Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

“The first meeting was held on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif was told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task.”

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

