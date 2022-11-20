Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif’s assassination plots prepared in London: PML-N’s Tasneem Haider

LONDON: The spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s London chapter, Tasneem Haider Shah, has alleged that the assassination plots against PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by PML-N in London, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Tasneem Haider Shah – the PML-N London spokesperson – levelled serious allegations against his party’s top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

“The first meeting was held on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif was told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task.”

The PML-N London spokesperson claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also vowed to spot a place in Wazirabad and the Punjab government will be blamed for the assassination plot.

“After my rejection, I was told that they arranged shooters for the task. I have pictures of the meetings and I have informed the British police regarding the conspiracy. Only Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt were present in two out of three meetings.”

Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.

He directly blamed PML-N for carrying out the gun attack on Imran Khan and the assassination of Arshad Sharif.

Tasneem Haider Shah revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slain senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif was assassinated in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23, whereas, the gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan was carried out on November 3 in Wazirabad during the long march.

