Arshad Sharif case: Kenyan journalist makes revelations about Pakistan’s probe team

Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya made revelations about Pakistan’s investigation team probing into the Arshad Sharif assassination case.

Brian Obuya, while talking to a private news channel, claimed that Pakistan’s investigation team arrived in Kenya with a specific mindset and they tried to get answers to the queries from the same angle.

Obuya said that Arshad Sharif was killed by the firing of the Kenyan General Service Unit (GSU), whereas, the police force was holding an investigation into Sharif’s assassination case in all aspects.

He said those who resorted to firing at Sharif’s vehicle were lying on the ground as per Kenyan police, whereas, the probe further revealed that two shots were fired by a person who was standing.

According to the journalist, he was not completely rejecting the reports of torture on Arshad Sharif but insisting on the statements based on solid evidence. He commented on the post-mortem report by Pakistani authorities that 12 wounds were found in Sharif’s body but the genre of wounds was not mentioned.

Obuya questioned whether the wounds on Sharif’s body appeared before his assassination or due to the post-mortem. He added that the post-mortem report did not mention the torture marks.

Brian Obuya said that the Kenyan post-mortem report stated the cause of Sharif’s death was a gunshot while doctors clarified that nobody could ascertain the duration of torture if it happened. He expressed surprise over Pakistan’s post-mortem report which was prepared by a team headed by a neurosurgeon instead of a pathologist.

The Kenyan journalist added that he is surprised over the absence of forensic experts in the post-mortem team despite Arshad Sharif’s assassination being a high-profile case. He further said that such developments raised suspicions about the post-mortem report.

He also highlighted that the post-mortem report prepared in Pakistan had mentioned the presence of metal pieces in Sharif’s body, whereas, an X-ray of the slain journalist’s body was not conducted in Kenya. He added that an X-ray was Sharif’s body was conducted in Pakistan, hence, the report stated the detection of metal pieces.

