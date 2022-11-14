Revelations made in Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem report

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been handed over to his family which made big revelations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The post-mortem report stated that 12 wounds were found on Arshad Sharif’s body while the left part of his skull was also missing. The medico-legal experts spotted black marks around his left eye and a wound on his back.

It further stated that the wounds were spotted on the left side of the neck, right side of the chest, left should and back.

The medico-legal experts stated in the post-mortem report that four nails of his right hand were missing and a scratch mark was present on his right wrist.

It added that the left part of Sharif’s skull was missing and the left side of his brain was affected. The gunshot wounds affected the left part of the brain and the lung.

A deep wound was spotted on Sharif’s index finger and stained blood inside the nails of his two fingers, the report stated.

Six-page autopsy report

PIMS hospital sources told ARY News that the post-mortem report of Shaheed Arshad Sharif has been handed over to his family. This report has been received by a close relative of the slain journalist.

According to the sources, the autopsy report consists of six pages of which two pages are of pictorial diagrams while four pages contain post-mortem details.

The report also has the official signature of the 8-member medical board of PIMS that conducted the autopsy of the journalist.

Sources say that the post-mortem report includes all the details of the evidence and the details of the body.

The hospital sources also said that the said post-mortem report and the death certificate of Shaheed Arshad Sharif were handed over to the investigation officer of Ramna police station, however, the post-mortem report was not given to the family, on which Sharif’s mother had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, Kenyan Forensic expert Doctor Ahmed Kalebi dismissed the claims of torture over slain journalist Arshad Sharif and said he was not shot from a close distance.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

