PM Shehbaz likely to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit China from June 4 to 7 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the visit is aimed at boosting business and strategic ties between the two friendly countries. The prime minister is expected to discuss issues including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and phase II of the ML-1 project with the Chinese leadership.

The sources said that federal ministers and other high-ranking officials will be accompanied by PM Shehbaz during the tour in which several agreements are expected to be signed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister had already visited Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran after assuming the office for the second time.

Read More: PM Shehbaz terms his Saudi Arabia’s visit ‘historic’

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the bilateral relations as well as the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were getting stronger, terming his recent visit to Kingdom as ‘historic’.

The prime minister, in a statement issued following the conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom, mainly to attend the Special Meeting of World Economic Forum, said a delegation of Saudi businessmen was about to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

The visit would help accelerate the pace of economic partnership between the two countries, he added.