Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report handed over to family

ISLAMABAD: The autopsy report of senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, has been handed over to the family, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

PIMS hospital sources told ARY News that the post-mortem report of Shaheed Arshad Sharif has been handed over to his family. This report has been received by a close relative of the slain journalist.

According to the sources, the autopsy report consists of six pages of which two pages are of pictorial diagrams while four pages contain post-mortem details.

The report also has the official signature of the 8-member medical board of PIMS that conducted the autopsy of the journalist.

Read more: Arshad Sharif’s killing: Authorities again urged to form judicial commission

Sources say that post-mortem report include all the details of the evidence and the details of the body.

The hospital sources also said that the said post-mortem report and the death certificate of Shaheed Arshad Sharif were handed over to the investigation officer of Ramna police station, however, the post-mortem report was not being given to the family, on which Sharif’s mother had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, Kenyan Forensic expert Doctor Ahmed Kalebi dismissed the claims of torture over Journalist Arshad Sharif and said he was not shot from a close distance.

Comments