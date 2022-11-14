Arshad Sharif’s killing: Authorities again urged to form judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and others concerned on Monday have been urged to constitute a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, ARY News reported on Monday.

In another letter penned to aforesaid leaders, Azhar Siddiq advocate have demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the suspicious killing of ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi.

The judicial commission should be comprising SC or high court judges, the letter said.

Arshad Sharif’s killing shows the failure of the Kenyan government and the matter should also be highlighted at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Siddiq’s written letter read.

The senior lawyer has warned to contact courts if the president, PM, FM and others concerned fail to form a judicial commission for a timely probe of the killing.

It may be noted that earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif penned down a letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In the letter, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the chief justice to constitute a commission, comprising of all available judges of the Supreme Court (SC). The prime minister said the commission may consider the following questions specifically:

