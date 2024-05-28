26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer being observed today

The nation is observing 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal and fervour in remembrance of successful nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998 that made the defense of the country invincible.

On this day, Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power of the world with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan on 28th May, 1998 as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in Rajhasthan state of India.

Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state on this day to have the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise deterrence for peaceful purposes.

Prime Minister has announced public holiday today for making Pakistan’s defense impregnable.

Acting President, Prime Minister and Services Chiefs have felicitated the nation on the observance of the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

In his message on the day, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has reiterated the resolve to continue working towards a peaceful and stable world.

He said, on this day, we successfully demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and joined the ranks of nuclear powers.

The Acting President said that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a testament to our nation’s resilience, unwavering determination, and commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.

He said Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state, firmly believes in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Congratulating the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer in his message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the day symbolizes the collective effort of all facets of national power.

The Prime Minister said on this day, the entire nation vowed for the integrity of this country that no compromise will be made by accepting any kind of external pressure on country’s defense.

He said Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army’s initiative to make country’s defense impregnable.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and scientists for their role in initiating and continuing Pakistan’s nuclear programme.