Arshad Sharif case: JIT awaits release of funds

The members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe murder of late senior journalist Arshad Sharif are waiting for the release of funds from the federal government, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

The Special JIT sought funds for visiting Kenya and Dubai for the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court. Funds of Rs10 million were sought from the Interior Ministry for the travel, and residence expenses of the five members of the JIT.

Pakistani Embassy in Kenya has also did not reply to the JIT, willing to probe in Nairobi, the sources say. It has been learnt by ARY News that funds have not been issued by the government due to ban on the foreign tours.

The matter of the release of funds will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after approval from the finance ministry, the sources said.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

