Arshad Sharif case: JIT seeks Kenyan visas for probe

ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into the senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder has sought Kenyan visas for probe, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

As per the details, the JIT has contacted Foreign Office and requested to fix meetings with the Kenyan officials. Following the request, the FO has informed the Pakistani Embassy in Kenya for the arrangements.

The team is expected to fly to Kenya in the next few days, where it will record the statements of the policemen involved in firing over Arshad Sharif and Khurram and Waqar, the sources said.

The team will also visit the crime scene.

Earlier, ARY News reported that the JIT decided to make a list of witnesses, who recorded their testimonies other than the family members.

The decision was taken during the joint investigation team’s second meeting, which was held at City Police Office (CPO) headquarters in Islamabad.

