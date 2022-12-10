Arshad Sharif murder case: US expert gives important statement

WASHINGTON: A US expert has given an important statement regarding the cause of death of the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The foreign media outlet Voice of America (VOA) released the photos of the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif that were captured during his post-mortem in Nairobi.

After analyzing the high-resolution pictures, forensic pathologist Priya Banerjee told VOA that no evidence of torture was found on the journalist’s body before his assassination. She said that the cause of Sharif’s death was a gunshot in his head.

Dr Banerjee said that torture marks were not found on the external parts of the body.

Yesterday, the special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case.

The special JIT formed by the federal government held its first meeting at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters on Friday. It has been decided that the special JIT will devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

It was learnt that the JIT will record the testimonies of Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The JIT spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents to depart for Kenya.

