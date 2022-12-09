Arshad Sharif case: JIT to record statements of martyr journalist’s mother, widow

The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The special JIT formed by the federal government held its first meeting at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) headquarters on Friday. It has been decided that the special JIT will devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

It was learnt that the JIT will record the testimonies of Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The JIT spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents to depart for Kenya.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

SC seeks JIT members’ names

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) had sought names of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members, formed by the federal government to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Additional Attorney General, Aamir Rehman presented notification of the five-member JIT before the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court hearing suo moto notice of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial while ordering an immediate probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case, remarked that FO in its response has given good suggestions.

The JIT will enjoy special powers and the government will provide funds to the JIT if its members want to go to Kenya for the probe.

On the query of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, the AAGP replied that JIT will do its best to conclude the probe as soon as possible.

The SC while summoning the progress reports of the committee after every two weeks, adjourned the hearing of the Arshad Sharif murder case till the first week of January.

