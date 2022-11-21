Arshad Sharif murder JIT going in right direction, says Faisal Vawda

Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda said on Monday that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate Arshad Sharif’s murder is going in the right direction, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News Talk Show Off The Record the former federal minister said that the JIT formed to investigate Arshad Sharif’s murder is going in the right direction and investigating the right people. It is the first time in the country’s history that such big names are under investigation, he added.

He added that he is not sure about the government’s intentions but the fact-finding committee looks strong. Some politicians were involved in pushing Arshad Sharif to leave the country, things would soon be disclosed, he added.

The former PTI leader said that he knew the killer’s mode of operations which is why he foretold that Arshad’s laptop and the phone would not be found. He said that he hopes Arshad’s blood would not be in vain.

Earlier today, a two-member inquiry team formed to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad.

The team will apprise Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the progress made during the investigation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed have been summoned by the investigation team today to probe the security threats to the senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, the sources said.

