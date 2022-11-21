Arshad Sharif killing: Inquiry team to meet Rana Sanaullah today

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team, formed to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Monday will meet Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The team will apprise Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the progress made during the investigation in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed have been summoned by the investigation team today to probe the security threats to the senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, the sources said.

Vawda has been asked to appear before the committee at 2pm at the FIA Headquarters, while the questionnaire has also been finalized.

The development came after Vawda in a press conference on Oct.26 claimed that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

