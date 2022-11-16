Arshad Sharif case: IHC wraps up mother’s plea for postmortem report

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday wrapped up slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother’s plea for the provision of an autopsy report of her son, ARY News reported.

Sharif’s mother had moved the IHC over the non-provision of her son’s postmortem report, earlier this month.

At the outset of the hearing, the deputy attorney general of Pakistan informed the IHC that the postmortem report of Arshad has been handed over to the family.

Barrister Shoaib Razaque, Arshad Sharif’s counsel said they have received the postmortem report from PIMS.

Read more: Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report handed over to family

Upon a question from the court about proceedings of Arshad’s killing case in Pakistan, Razaque said the FIR of the case can be registered in Pakistan too, on which the CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that trial of the case can be held here.

Later, Arshad’s mother’s plea was wrapped out by the Islamabad High Court.

On November 14, the autopsy report of senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, had been handed over to the family.

PIMS hospital sources told ARY News that the post-mortem report of Shaheed Arshad Sharif was handed over to his family. The report was received by a close relative of the slain journalist.

Comments