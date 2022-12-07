Arshad Sharif’s killing: Supreme Court seeks names of JIT members

Arshad was shot dead in Kenya by the local police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case” on October 23. The official police statement later expressed “regrets on the unfortunate incident.”

A five-member larger bench including CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar resume the hearing of suo moto notice taken in Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

The mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif also reached SC on a wheelchair to attend the hearing of the case. At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general of Pakistan informed the court that the members of the investigation team met with the Kenyan policemen, who opened fire at Arshad Sharif’s vehicle in Nairobi.

Chief Justice Supreme Court, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, remarked on this occasion, said since the incident took place in Kenya, the FIR was a brief paper with no evidence and details. He said the court would also hear the statement of the mother of Arshad Sharif.

As the proceedings moved forward, the CJP enquired if a case against Kenyan personnel involved in the incident could be registered in Pakistan. On this, the additional attorney general replied that he would need time to respond to this question.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed the additional attorney general to examine the statement given by the mother of Arshad Sharif. “Sharif’s mother has named many people, the government should investigate the matter as per law.”

The CJP remarked that Waqar and Khurram are important parts of the case.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said the Fact Finding Report didn’t contain statements of Kenyan police personnel who were involved in the shooting. The bench also asked on what grounds case was registered against three persons.

Replying to the court, the AAG replied that the registration of FIR was an initial step, and the investigation would move forward.

The CJP while ordering the government to show seriousness in the investigation should names of the JIT members by tomorrow. The CJP also directed the government to take support from the international agency and the United Nations in the probe.

Later the hearing of the case was adjourned till 12.30 pm, Thursday.

Fact-finding report

The fact-finding committee, formed to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, has failed to collect evidence about who threatened the journo to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the revelations made in the 592-page report of the inquiry committee the details of Arshad Sharif’s contact details, CDR details, residence in Kenya and the statements of the people regarding the deceased journalist are included.

In the report, the committee revealed that the slain journalist was forced to leave Pakistan due to the threats associated with the cases registered against him, pointing out that the cases were lodged against the rules and regulations.

The report also dismissed the view that Arshad Sharif was killed due to mistaken identity, claiming the journalist’s murder had been planned. The investigation team found a contradiction in the statements of the Kenyan police during the probe.

It also revealed that the anchorperson was apparently forced to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).