Arshad Sharif’s murder: Salman Iqbal says fact-finding committee’s report lacks facts

ISLAMABAD: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal has asserted that the report, prepared by fact-finding committee on killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, lacks facts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, the ARY Digital Network CEO noted that most of the information provided by him to the investigators was missing from the report – prepared by the fact-finding committee.

“ارشد شریف کی موت سے متعلق کمیٹی رپورٹ میں حقائق کی کمی ہے۔۔” صدر، سی ای او اے آر وائی نیٹ ورک سلمان اقبال کا بیان#ARYNews #SalmanIqbal #ArshadShareefShaheed pic.twitter.com/2nGRx3zEMJ — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 6, 2022

Salman Iqbal said that the report manifests the partiality of the probe committee as it leaves out the information provided by him which “goes against their narrative”.

He stressed the need to uncover the facts and the complete truth about the gruesome murder of the martyred journalist, while reiterating his demand for an independent inquiry from the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the fact-finding committee, formed to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, has revealed in its report that the former ARY News anchorperson was apparently forced to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the report, the committee revealed that the slain journalist was forced to leave Pakistan due to the threats associated with the cases registered against him, pointing out that the cases were against the rules and regulations.

The report also dismissed the view that Arshad Sharif was killed due to mistaken identity, claiming the journalist’s murder had been planned. It also revealed that the anchorperson was apparently forced to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier on December 3, the investigation committee, formed to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, submitted the inquiry report to Secretary of Interior.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry committee’s report consists of more than 400 pages. Information from Kenya and Dubai are also included in report, they added.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

