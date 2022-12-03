Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry report submitted to Interior Secretary

ISLAMABAD: The investigation committee, formed to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, has submitted the inquiry report to Secretary of Interior, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan sought the inquiry report about Arshad Sharif’s killing from Interior Ministry. The Secretary Interior will now submit the inquiry report to Supreme Court.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry committee’s report consists of more than 400 pages. Information from Kenya and Dubai are also included in report, they added.

Sources claimed that Faisal Vawda’s statement has also been included in the report. The Interior Secretary would submit the report to apex court on Monday, they added.

Earlier in December, the daughter of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif, Alizah Arshad wrote a letter to the Supreme Court (SC) judges and demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to probe into her father’s assassination case.

Alizah Arshad stated in her letter that she is seeking justice for her father who had been martyred in Kenya 36 days ago. As an investigative journalist, her father exposed the corruption of elites and presented evidence, she wrote.

She pleaded with the honourable judges having influential positions to serve justice to the victims. She requested the SC judges to constitute a judicial commission and conduct the hearings in open court.

Alizah said that the assassins of her father must be given strict punishment due to their barbarism. Justice delayed is justice denied, she concluded.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

