Arshad Sharif case: Probe committee seeks records of martyr journalist’s stay in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The investigation committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought complete records of the martyr senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s stay in Dubai, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PM’s two-member investigation committee sent letters separately to the federal foreign secretary and Pakistani Consul General (CG) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14, 2022. It was learnt that PM’s investigation committee found more clues to Sharif’s assassination incident that are connected to Dubai.

The probe team requested the Pakistani senior officials in the UAE to send their testimonies of consular visa, press and consular passport. In the letter sent to the Pakistani CG in the UAE, the probe team sought assistance from Dubai officials on the basis of 10 points.

The team sought copies of Arshad Sharif’s visa and travel documents. The team also sought complete records of Sharif’s stay and residence in Dubai from August 10 to 20 while whom he met during his stay there.

The letter also stated that CCTV footage of Sharif’s Dubai residence and movements was also summoned, as well as the data of his departure on a Pakistani passport.

The investigation committee sought reasons for the cancellation of Sharif’s visa for Dubai, call data record (CDR) of the martyr journalist’s mobile phone, meeting with UAE officials and orders to leave the country.

The investigation team also sought a police facilitator from the UAE authorities to make progress on the probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case. Moreover, the investigators also sought the provision of call data records of the President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal and the Head of Operations Tariq Wasi.

The letter stated that Salman Iqbal had already contacted the investigation committee in the case.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed

