Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee summons plaintiffs in FIRs

ISLAMABAD: The investigation committee has summoned all nine plaintiffs in first information reports (FIRs) registered against slain journalist Arshad Sharif in different cities of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the investigation committee penned down letters to Inspector-Generals (IGs) of three provinces and Islamabad and summoned all nine plaintiffs in first information reports (FIRs) registered against Arshad Sharif.

The inquiry committee, in its letters, instructed Inspector-Generals (IGs) to ensure the attendance of plaintiffs in FIRs.

The letter noted that five FIRs were registered against Arshad Sharif in Sindh, one in Islamabad and three in Balochistan. The FIRs registered against the slain journalist include serious charges like treason and sedition.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has summoned Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of PML-N, on November 29.

The FIA has asked to appear before FIA Headquarters on November 29 (Tuesday) along with evidence.

The development comes after Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

Comments