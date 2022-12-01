Arshad Sharif’s daughter writes letter to SC judges

The daughter of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif, Alizah Arshad has written a letter to the Supreme Court (SC) judges and demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to probe into her father’s assassination case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Alizah Arshad stated in her letter that she is seeking justice for her father who had been martyred in Kenya 36 days ago. As an investigative journalist, her father exposed the corruption of elites and presented evidence, she wrote.

She said that her father had done hard work for the betterment of Pakistan and that the journalism style of her father was unacceptable for the corrupt mafia. She alleged that an organised campaign had been launched against her father and baseless cases and FIRs were registered against him in different cities.

Alizah said that her father’s movement was restricted after the actions and he had been facing threats to his life which led him to leave the country for protecting his life and honour. Sharif’s daughter said that her father was not willing to leave the country but he went to Dubai.

Alizah said that the martyr Arshad Sharif had been forced to leave Dubai within a week. She added that her father had not had many options and then he left for Kenya where he was assassinated in a targeted attack.

She pleaded with the honourable judges having influential positions to serve justice to the victims. She requested the SC judges to constitute a judicial commission and conduct the hearings in open court.

Alizah said that the assassins of her father must be given strict punishment due to their barbarism. Justice delayed is justice denied, she concluded.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

