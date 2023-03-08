Arshad Sharif case: Special JIT to visit London, Kenya again

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The JIT submitted the sealed report to the apex court.

According to the report, the investigation into Arshad Sharif’s killing was still ongoing while Pakistani and foreign witnesses’ statements are being recorded.

The JIT will soon undertake visits to Kenya and London, say sources.

As per the Supreme Court directions, the JIT is bound to submit a fortnightly report about development in the case to the apex court.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

On December 8, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

