Arshad Sharif murder: JIT members return Pakistan after inquiry in Kenya, UAE

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Thursday has returned to Pakistan after completing its inquiry in Kenya and UAE, ARY News reported.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

On December 8, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

The five-member JIT members were in Kenya and UAE to probe the murder of a senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The members collected the details about the contacts made by the senior journalist during his last days.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Supreme Court next week.

