Arshad Sharif laid to rest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The senior journalist was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Strict security arrangements were made around Shah Faisal Mosque to avoid any eventuality during the last rituals of the slain journalist.

At his family’s request, an eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the post-mortem on his body at the hospital.

Arshad Sharif’s mother’s message

Yesterday, Arshad Sharif’s mother urged everyone to visit her residence before going to the mosque for funeral prayers. She said that she wants to say goodbye to her son in a manner befitting of his sacrifice.

Sharif’s mother said that she could not explain in words, the support she received from ARY Digital Network and its President and CEO Salman Iqbal.

Chairman ARY Digital Network announcement

Earlier, the Chairman ARY Digital Network Haji Muhammad Iqbal also announced lifelong support for Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s family and the late news anchor’s children till they become self-reliant adults.

Arshad Sharif left five children, his mother and two wives in bereavement. As the martyr was once part of ARY News, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, Chairman ARY Network, announced that the group will financially assist Arshad Sharif’s family and his children till they become self-reliant.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenya where he was living in self-exile. Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Read more: VIDEO: People shower flowers outside Arshad Sharif’s house

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded a judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

Government of Pakistan has also formed a two-member team to investigate Arshad Sharif’s death comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives.

