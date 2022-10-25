GHQ seeks formation of commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder

RAWALPINDI: In a letter to the federal government, the General Headquarters (GHQ), a command center of land forces of Pakistan, on Tuesday sought the formation of a commission to probe the murder of senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, Arshad Sharif.

As per details, the General Headquarters (GHQ) has sought the formation of a probe commission to ascertain the facts behind the killing of Arshad Sharif in Nairobi by the Kenyan police.

The GHQ has urged the government to take action as per law against those who are leveling baseless allegations

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Tuesday.

Senior journalist’s killing incident

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, the Pakistani journalist and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

The official police statement later expressed “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

