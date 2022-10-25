Arshad Sharif: Flight carrying body of journalist departs for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The flight carrying the body of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif has departed for Pakistan from Kenya’s Nairobi.

According to the Foreign Office, the flight will land at Islamabad International airport via Doha at 1:25am on Tuesday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the process of repatriation of the body was expedited during a telephonic conversation between PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Kenyan president.

She further said the whole legal process was supervised by the Pakistani envoy to Kenya.

Kenyan police statement

Arshad Sharif was shot to death by Kenyan Police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway on Sunday in a “mistaken identity case”.

According to Kenyan media, the journalist was fatally shot in the head by cops after allegedly violating a roadblock established to keep an eye on motor vehicles using the route.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

PM Sharif telephones Kenyan president

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Kenyan President William Ruto and emphasized for an impartial and fair investigation into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Discussing the tragic incident with the Kenyan president, the prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the Pakistani nation and the media community.

He had also requested the Kenyan president to fast-track the fulfillment of formalities for returning the body of late journalists to Pakistan.

President William Ruto expressed grief over the incident and assured that justice would be served in the matter.

He also assured us to share the investigation report soon besides accelerating the process of returning the body of late journalist.

Profile

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

