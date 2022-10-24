Arshad Sharif shot dead in ‘mistaken identity’ case, confirms Kenyan police

NAIROBI: Kenyan police on Monday confirmed senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the police in a ‘mistaken identity’ case.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

Read more: Arshad Sharif demise: ‘Pakistan in contact with Kenya’

The Kenyan police further said the Pakistani journalist was asked to stop for identification but he allegedly drove past the roadblock. This led to a brief chase and shooting that left the journalist dead, it added.

“We had an incident of shooting which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” the Kenyan media said.

IHC seeks report

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a report from the interior and foreign ministries into the alleged killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Barrister Shoaib Razaq moved the plea against the alleged killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Read more: Arshad Sharif demise: IHC seeks report from interior and foreign ministries

Hearing the plea, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked about the body of the senior journalist.

Where is the body of Arshad Sharif? asked IHC CJ. The body is currently in Nairobi, Barrister Shoaib Razaq replied.

The IHC while issuing notices to the secretary of the interior and foreign secretary summoned a report into the alleged killing of a Pakistani journalist in Kenya by tomorrow.

Condolences

Meanwhile, Condolences poured in following the demise of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

Read more: ARSHAD SHARIF DEMISE: IHC SEEKS REPORT FROM INTERIOR AND FOREIGN MINISTRIES

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and senior politicians and others expressed condolences on this occasion.

Profile

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

Comments